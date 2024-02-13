62.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
type here...

Mary Dolores Ford

By Staff Report
Mary Dolores Ford
Mary Dolores Ford

Mary Dolores Ford
November 25, 1941 – February 02, 2024

Mary Dolores Ford, 82, passed away on February 2, 2024, in The Villages, FL. She was born on November 25, 1941, in Detroit, MI, to the late Charlie and Dolores Petoskey. Mary was a loving and kind woman who was deeply devoted to her family.

Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, George, and their sons Stephen, Michael, and David, along with their families, as well as her dog, Cutie-Pie. She is also survived by her brother, Charlie Petoskey, and sister, Beth Petoskey. Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Garry Petoskey, and sister, Nancy Trombley.

Mary had a passion for education and graduated from Ladywood High School. She went on to pursue higher education at Central Michigan University, attaining a BA in Home Economics.

As a naval wife from 1966 to 1969, Mary proudly supported her husband during his military service, along with the sacrifices and challenges that came with being a military spouse.

Mary’s beloved home in Onekama, MI was where she was happiest, sharing it with family and friends. In her free time, Mary enjoyed skiing, sailing, shopping, and traveling. Her most treasured moments were spent with family, creating lasting memories with her loved ones.

In lieu of memorial services, a private family celebration of life will be held this summer to honor and remember her life.

Donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Contributions can be made online at https://www.lbda.org/.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Junk car is one of many problems with abandoned home

A Village of Palo Alto resident says the junk car in the driveway is the tip of the iceberg at a an abandoned home in The Villages.

Growth is out of control in The Villages

An Ocala resident comments that growth is out of control in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Community Watch doesn’t even notice abandoned home

A Village of Belvedere resident would like to know why Community Watch drives right by an abandoned home in her neighborhood and does not report it.

I applaud Kim Ruppert!

A Villa Berea resident has praise for Kim Ruppert who was accused of being a “troll” for reporting her neighbor’s refusal to pick up pet waste.

Who was the real Karen at Olive Garden?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester offers his opinion on the Karen situation at the Olive Garden in The Villages.

Photos