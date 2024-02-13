Mary Dolores Ford

November 25, 1941 – February 02, 2024

Mary Dolores Ford, 82, passed away on February 2, 2024, in The Villages, FL. She was born on November 25, 1941, in Detroit, MI, to the late Charlie and Dolores Petoskey. Mary was a loving and kind woman who was deeply devoted to her family.

Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, George, and their sons Stephen, Michael, and David, along with their families, as well as her dog, Cutie-Pie. She is also survived by her brother, Charlie Petoskey, and sister, Beth Petoskey. Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Garry Petoskey, and sister, Nancy Trombley.

Mary had a passion for education and graduated from Ladywood High School. She went on to pursue higher education at Central Michigan University, attaining a BA in Home Economics.

As a naval wife from 1966 to 1969, Mary proudly supported her husband during his military service, along with the sacrifices and challenges that came with being a military spouse.

Mary’s beloved home in Onekama, MI was where she was happiest, sharing it with family and friends. In her free time, Mary enjoyed skiing, sailing, shopping, and traveling. Her most treasured moments were spent with family, creating lasting memories with her loved ones.

In lieu of memorial services, a private family celebration of life will be held this summer to honor and remember her life.

Donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Contributions can be made online at https://www.lbda.org/.