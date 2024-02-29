More seats added for Lou Dobbs taping with Villagers for Trump 47

More seats have been added for the taping of “Lou Dobbs Tonight” with Villagers for Trump 47 next week at the Wildwood Community Center.

The taping will be in a town hall format, with Dobbs doing interviews and taking questions. The event will take place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 which also happens to be Super Tuesday. Doors will open at 3:45 p.m.

After the taping, Dobbs will participate in a VIP event from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

For information about pricing and tickets, visit this link:

https://villagersfortrump47.ticketspice.com/lou-dobbs-tonight-live-filming

Dobbs appeared for years on CNN before jumping to Fox News, where his show became the most-watched business program on television. However, he was fired by Fox in 2021 when he and Fox were named in a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit over voting machines used in the 2020 election.

Dobbs’ show now appears on Lindell TV, founded by Mike Lindell of MyPillow fame. Lindell will speak to The Villages MAGA Club on Sunday, March 3.