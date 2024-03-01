Villagers want to see pressure put on officials responsible for ‘unplayable’ golf courses

Villagers fed up with “unplayable” golf courses want to see more pressure put on the officials responsible for their dreadful conditions.

“My wife and I tried playing Havana a week ago and the greens were atrocious. Evans Prairie greens are also on their way to an unplayable condition. I appreciate the Villages-New.com’s reporting based on input from Villagers, but what I’m not seeing is this news outlet challenging the Villages Golf Management for updates on their plans to bring back these courses,” said Christopher Mello of the Village of St, Catherine. “What steps are the Villages Golf Management taking to address the 56+ courses here before they all get to an unplayable condition?”

He added that he and his wife will be hosting out-of-town company this month and plan to take them to play golf outside The Villages, to avoid embarrassment.

Jon Wright of the Village of Citrus Grove was among a group of 16 golfers who found the greens “absolutely atrocious” at the Gray Fox Executive Golf Course.

“I have no idea who runs our executive golf courses, but they should really reevaluate the folks that they have in charge,” Wright said.

Resident John Piskos blasted “irresponsible management” for the course conditions and said there needs to be greater accountability up and down the line.

“When you have people working every morning, mowing greens, fairways, Ambassadors driving around the courses. Surely somebody must say, ‘I must tell somebody about the course conditions.’ This is a big problem for paying customers,” he said.

Recently, Villages golf officials tried to blame the El Nino wet weather pattern for the conditions at the golf courses.

This week, Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett touched on the hot topic of course conditions in a column which was printed in The Villages Daily Sun.

“We appreciate your continued support and patience as we work with our contractors diligently to ensure you have the best possible playing experience,” Duckett wrote.