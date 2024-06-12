90.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Commissioner Oren Miller ends fight for $100,000 back wages

By Staff Report
Oren Miller
Oren Miller reclaimed his seat on the Sumter Commission in May.

Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller has announced that he is ending his fight for $100,000 in back wages he believes he is owed from the time he was suspended from office.

At this time, I have decided not to pursue my back wages or any other emoluments or allowances to which I should have been entitled for the full period of the suspension,” the Village of Sanibel resident said in a statement issued Wednesday morning.

Miller officially reclaimed his seat on commission in May after he won reinstatement to his former seat by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who issued an Executive Order.

Miller won an uphill race in 2020, but was later suspended from his seat by DeSantis after an allegation of perjury. Miller was found guilty of the charge, went to jail for 75 days and then fought back to eventually clear his name and demand his former seat back.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who supported me through this ordeal. I truly mean it when I say I couldn’t have done this without you,” Miller said.

Miller is facing fellow Villager Don Wiley in the GOP primary in August.

