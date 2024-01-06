66 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Former commissioner wants reinstatement to office and $100,000 in back pay

By Meta Minton
Oren Miller 1
Oren Miller

Former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller is eager for his day in court this week before the judge who sentenced him to jail over a perjury charge which has been overturned.

The Village of Sanibel resident was sentenced to jail time by Judge Anthony Tatti and spent Thanksgiving and Christmas behind bars before his release in January 2023. Miller’s case went before the appeal panel in September. Now Judge Tatti will have to take action as the result of Miller’s victory at the appellate level. Miller will be in Judge Tatti’s courtroom on Thursday.

Miller is also fighting another battle. He is demanding that Gov. Ron DeSantis reinstate him to the seat on the county commission. DeSantis suspended Miller at the time of his initial arrest. Miller said the governor, who is spending most of his time in Iowa campaigning for the GOP presidential nomination, has not responded to his request for reinstatement.

Miller said he is also seeking more than $100,000 in back pay that he should have earned during his elected term as commissioner.

Miller said he is better spirits and better health these days. He said he is back to golfing four times a week.

