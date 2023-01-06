Sentencing date set for Oren Miller in Sumter County perjury case

A sentencing date has been set for former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller.

The Village of Sanibel resident remains behind bars after he was found guilty of a perjury charge. The jury handed down its verdict on Nov. 18.

Sentencing has been set for 11:15 a.m. Jan. 30 before Judge Anthony Tatti in Marion County Court.

The perjury charge stemmed from interviews with the prosecutor’s office about phone calls Miller had with fellow former Commissioner Gary Search.

Miller and Search were elected to the Sumter County Commission in 2020. Their election came after a huge property tax increase in 2019 that was seen as a sweetheart deal for the Developer of The Villages.

Miller’s attorney, Dock Blanchard, is seeking a new trial on his client’s behalf.