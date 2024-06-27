Walmart to come back with trimmed-back plan to remove historic trees

Officials will soon consider another request from Walmart to eliminate historic trees at a proposed site at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road.

The Lady Lake Commission on Jan. 17 rejected by a 3-2 vote a request for the elimination of eight historic trees for the construction of a 60,724-square-foot store on a 20-acre site which is part of the massive Hammock Oaks development.

Now Walmart is back with a scaled-down proposal that will be presented on July 8 to the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. The new plan calls for the elimination of two trees, rather than eight trees.