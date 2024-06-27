88.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 27, 2024
type here...

Walmart to come back with trimmed-back plan to remove historic trees

By Staff Report

Officials will soon consider another request from Walmart to eliminate historic trees at a proposed site at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road.

A new Walmart will be built at the corner of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road
A new Walmart will be built at the corner of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road.

The Lady Lake Commission on Jan. 17 rejected by a 3-2 vote a request for the elimination of eight historic trees for the construction of a 60,724-square-foot store on a 20-acre site which is part of the massive Hammock Oaks development.

Now Walmart is back with a scaled-down proposal that will be presented on July 8 to the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. The new plan calls for the elimination of two trees, rather than eight trees.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a hypocrite

A Village of Belle Aire resident is tired of boasting by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott about his protecting IVF.

We bought here because it was a retirement community

A Village of Pennecamp resident says she bought into a retirement community and the Developer needs to stand by his responsibility. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Hammock Oaks development touting access to golf courses in The Villages

A Village of Belle Aire resident would like to know why the Hammock Oaks development is touting access to golf courses in The Villages.

Biblical Justice

A Village of Pine Hills resident responds to a previous letter writer who delved into the controversial topics of CRT and DEI.

New roundabout on Rolling Acres Road is dangerous

A Lady Lake resident contends the new roundabout on Rolling Acres Road is dangerous. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos