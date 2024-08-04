Villagers hope planter solution will end little white cross legal battle

Villagers are hopeful that a planter solution will bring an end to the protracted legal battle over a little white cross.

Wayne and Bonne Anderson recently proposed the planter in a bid to keep a little white cross on display at their home in the Village of Tamarind Grove. They have been sued by the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors which has demanded the removal of the little white cross which it has deemed a “lawn ornament.”

The Andersons, who have been fighting the legal battle for more than four years, say they want to put this behind them once and for all. The case stems from an anonymous complaint lodged with Community Standards.

“I believe the Andersons have come up with a great solution to this problem, which I do not believe should have been a problem in the first place,” said Villager Robert Setterlund. I pray that this solution is acceptable and Community Standards accepts it. There are some that live here that need to get a life and maybe a hobby which does not include going around making trouble for others.”

Villager Deb Ashworth applauded the Andersons for trying to find a workable solution.

“I truly believe this is a suppression of our rights to freedom of religion. I’m very proud of them for their stand against government and bitter neighbors,” she said.

Susan Kile of the Village of Charlotte said the whole thing has gotten out of control.

“This should never have been an issue to start. This hurts no one,” Kile said.

Joseph E. Gehring Sr. of the Village of Duval said it’s a hopeful sign that could end the legal agony for the Andersons, but the trolls could find a new target.

“I think it’s a great solution for a problem that should have never been a problem in the first place. Let’s end this and move on to the next thing an anonymous complainer doesn’t like. I’m sure it won’t take long,” Gehring said.