Monday, August 12, 2024
Suspected Walmart shoplifter nabbed with stolen binoculars and rope

By Meta Minton
Lucrecia Charron
Lucrecia Charron

A suspected Walmart shoplifter was nabbed with stolen binoculars and rope for which she had not paid.

Lucrecia Charron, 53, of Summerfield, was at the store in Summerfield on Friday night when she attempted to leave with the binoculars and rope, as well as a pair of safety glasses, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Charron, who has two previous convictions for theft, was recognized by a Walmart employee, who began following her through the store. She concealed the rope in her purse, stuffed the binoculars under some bags in her cart and hid the yellow safety glasses under a bag of Meow Mix cat food. She paid for other merchandise in the self-checkout lane, but failed to pay for the binoculars, rope and safety glasses. They had a total value of $39.46.

Charron, who was arrested in 2023 for driving while license suspended, was also found to have methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her purse.

Due to the previous theft convictions, Charron was arrested on a felony charge of theft, as well as a felony charge of drug possession. She was also arrested on a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $4,000 bond.

