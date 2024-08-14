Robert Gifford

90.7 F
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Robert Wayne Gifford, 83, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2024 with his loved ones by his side.

Bob was born on January 17, 1941, in Chicago, IL to Wayne and Ruth Gifford.

He is survived by the love of his life, Sharyn Gifford, his brother David Gifford, his four daughter: Sherry Schellinger (Patrick), Janet Morris (Lawrence), Karyn Lindquist (Todd), and Tammy Zawada (Edward) and daughter-in-law Debra Gifford. He is also survived by 9 wonderful grandchildren who he loved dearly: Amanda Stevens (Daryll), Nicholas, Allison, Joshua, Zachery, Katherine, Jessica, Sean & Ethan and two great grandchildren, Isabella and Jedediah.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Wayne Gifford and his son Robert Glen Gifford.

After graduating from Bremen High School in 1959, Bob began a career in carpentry. He later met Sharyn in July of 1967. They immediately knew they belonged together after one week of dating. They were engaged 1 month later and married on November 11, 1967.
Bob continued to work in the carpentry trade going from carpenter to supervisor to business owner. His work ethic was questioned by no one. He was very talented and even built an entire addition on his own home.

Bob and Sharyn raised their 3 daughters in their Chicago Heights home and remained there for 33 years until 2003. They then moved to The Villages, FL and began their retirement. They spent 21 years in retirement and enjoyed every minute of it. He thoroughly enjoyed this time and spent many hours on the golf courses, even after he had his leg amputated. Bob and Sharyn were both very active enjoying working out, pickleball, golfing, bowling, playing cards and making so many new friends. They also spent their summers at Woodhaven Lakes in Sublette, IL. They were very active at Woodhaven and made many lifelong friends. They used these summers to catch every possible sporting event their grandchildren were in.

Bob also loved to volunteer his time. He was a member of North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake. Prior to this he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Chicago Heights. He served as an Elder and was also on the committee to choose a new pastor. He loved volunteering for PADS and Feed My Starving Children. His favorite thing to do later in life was volunteer for Marion County COPS program where he patrolled the area and kept people safe. He also spent about 14 years coaching softball for his 3 daughters.

Bob was a devoted husband, dad and grandpa. Nothing made him happier than coaching his daughters in softball and watching his grandchildren play in all of their sporting events. He was also the funniest and strongest man we will ever know.

