VHS teacher upsets superintendent’s son in race for top school job

A Villages High School teacher has upset the Sumter County School superintendent’s son in the race for the county’s top school job.

Logan Brown defeated Richard Allen Shirley, son of longtime Superintendent Richard Shirley, in Tuesday’s GOP primary for the county’s top education post.

Brown captured 50.45 percent of the vote in the county, compared to 39.88 percent of the voters supporting Shirley. Brown won every precinct in The Villages. He was also victorious in precincts in Wildwood and Royal. Shirley ran a little stronger than Brown in Lake Panasoffkee and Oxford.

Brown, who grew up here and attended Sumter County schools, vowed to take on the status quo of the Shirley family’s control of the Sumter County school system.

Brown was an underdog, due to his opponent’s strong name recognition and fundraising ability.

However, Brown shook hands and worked hard virtually every day of the summer. He ran very strong in The Villages. He enjoyed the backing of Sumter County Tax Collector Randy Mask.

Brown earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management from Midway College in Midway, Kentucky and was a college athlete. After receiving his undergraduate degree, he worked in the front office for the Tennessee Titans in the NFL while pursuing a master’s degree. He went on to successful career in healthcare management as a director of hospitals in Lake Charles, Louisiana and Nashville, Tennessee.

“In 2016, I returned to central Florida to start my own family and raise my children in the best place in the world. Upon my return, I took a job in Sumter County Schools where I taught for five years. I quickly realized that this school district is NOT the way it was when I left it and there was a strong need for change in the leadership ranks,” Brown said.