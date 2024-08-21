81.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
New retailer draws closer to opening at popular shopping plaza

By Staff Report
A new retailer is drawing closer to opening at a popular shopping plaza.

HomeSense has made great strides in remodeling the former home of Bed Bath & Beyond at Village Crossroads of Lady Lake.

Home Sense will be opening at Village Crossroads of Lady Lake.

HomeSense is a Canadian chain of discount home furnishing stores owned by TJX Companies. It originated in Canada in 2001, and was expanded to Europe in 2008 and the United States in 2017. The company operate about 250 stores worldwide.

HomseSense offers home furnishing, rugs and lighting.

A opening date has not been announced, but it appears interior remodeling is continuing at a brisk pace.

Martin Dellebovi of the Benchmark Group of New York originally made the announcement of the new lease this past December before the Lady Lake Commission. He said the sought-after retailer had opted to locate in Lady Lake, “Much to the chagrin of The Villages.”

The Benchmark Group operates Village Crossroads and developed much of the nearby retail and restaurants, including Sam’s Club, Best Buy, Longhorn Steakhouse and Miller’s Ale House.

