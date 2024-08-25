92.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Walmart shoplifting suspect back behind bars after latest arrest

By Staff Report
Comments
Lucrecia Charron
Lucrecia Charron

A Walmart shoplifting suspect is back behind bars after her latest arrest.

Lucrecia Charron, 53, of Summerfield, was booked without bond Saturday at the Marion County Jail. She has been charged with violating her probation in Lake County.

Charron was arrested Aug. 9 after allegedly stealing binoculars, yellow safety glasses and rope from the Walmart in Summerfield. Due to previous theft convictions, she was arrested on a felony charge of theft. She was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the jail and later released on $4,000 bond.

However, her latest arrest is considered a violation of her probation in Lake County.

She also was arrested in 2023 for driving while license suspended.

Due to the previous theft convictions, Charron was arrested on a felony charge of theft, as well as a felony charge of drug possession. She was also arrested on a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $4,000 bond.

