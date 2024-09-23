Sumter County named in governor’s emergency declaration as possible hurricane nears

Sumter County has been named in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency declaration as a possible hurricane takes aims at Florida.

Marion County was also included in the executive order issued Monday warning of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. The National Hurricane Center has warned that the system could strengthen into a hurricane within the next 72 hours. The system could potentially feed on the unusually warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

A hurricane could bring plenty of moisture and many areas, including The Villages, remain saturated.

“Due to the impacts from Hurricane Debby, the water tables and riverine levels across North and West-Central Florida remain above normal, and the additional incoming heavy rainfall will likely cause significant riverine flooding for an extended period,” DeSantis said in issuing the executive order.

The governor has also warned residents that “the incoming heavy rainfall, flooding, and gusty winds will cause widespread power outages due to fallen trees and powerlines.”

Debby brought plenty of rain earlier this year. Some Wildwood residents had to resort to sandbagging when water from Hurricane Debby reached their doorsteps.

More recently, The Villages District Government issued a notice that it would be running irrigation and closing golf courses in an effort to bring down levels at retention ponds. Some of those golf courses have since reopened.