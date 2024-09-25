Villager charged with trying to run down bicyclist after confrontation

A Villager has been charged with trying to run down a bicyclist after a confrontation at a gate.

Linda Lee Richards, 76, of the Village of Gilchrist, is facing a charge of aggravated assault following the incident earlier this month.

Richards had been driving a car on Sept. 12 when she cut off the bicyclist in the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and Pinellas Place, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When they reached a nearby gate, she began a “verbal altercation” with the male bicyclist. Their exchange was captured on a gate camera. She and the bicyclist proceeded through the gate and she “drove her vehicle after him,” the report said, attempting to “strike him with her vehicle.” Her license plate number was captured in the surveillance images. The bicyclist shot video and it was turned over to law enforcement, as well as gate camera images from Community Watch.

During an initial interview at her home, Richards attempted to deny the incident had taken place. She agreed to meet with law enforcement this past Friday at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Building at Pinellas Plaza. When she was confronted with still images captured by surveillance, Richards admitted she was the woman in the photos.

She is due to be arraigned Nov. 12 in Sumter County Court and remains free on bond.

In 2022, Richards was arrested after a dispute with a painting contractor hired to perform work at her home.