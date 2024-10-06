73.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 6, 2024
Rain forces MAGA club to call off Trump golf cart rally

By Staff Report
Rain has forced The Villages MAGA Club to call off a golf cart rally that had been scheduled for today (Sunday, Oct. 6) in support of former President Trump.

The MAGA Club said the event has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12.

