Golf cart driver hits pedestrian at town square in The Villages

A golf cart driver struck a pedestrian Tuesday night at a town square in The Villages.

The pedestrian had been crossing the street at Spanish Springs Town Square shortly after 9 p.m., according to a preliminary accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The pedestrian was hit by a golf cart which had been eastbound on Alonzo Avenue at the intersection of Del Mar Drive. The pedestrian suffered “non-incapacitating injuries.”

The pedestrian and the driver of the golf cart were both transported by ambulance by The Villages Public Safety Department to UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital.

The golf cart driver was cited for failure to use due care toward a pedestrian. A DUI investigation is pending.

The report did not identify the pedestrian or the golf cart driver.

In August, a 77-year-old Villager was struck and killed while crossing a street at Lake Sumter Landing.