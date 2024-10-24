78.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Machete-armed man from El Salvador allegedly threatens wife and children

By Staff Report
Jose Isabel Martinez Chicas
Jose Isabel Martinez Chicas

A man from El Salvador allegedly wielded a machete while threatening his wife and children at their home in Lady Lake.

The wife of 40-year-old Jose Isabel Martinez Chicas went to the Lady Lake Police Department on Tuesday to report the troubling incident. She was accompanied by a translator as she does not speak English.

The wife said that Martinez Chicas came home with the machete and threatened to harm her and the children. After she filed the report, an officer went to the family’s home in the 700 block of Chuck Street and found Martinez Chicas. The native of El Salvador was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

