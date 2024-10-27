83.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 27, 2024
type here...

A few things you need to know about Social Security

By Ash Marwah
Comments
Ash Marwah
Ash Marwah

Did you know that:

1. FICA (Federal INSURANCE Contributions Act) is a sacred trust between the workers and the government. It is an INSURANCE Program which we contributed while working and draw the benefits upon retirement.

2. 70 Million Americans rely on Social Security.

3. Of those, 28 million rely on Social Security as their only source of income and live barely above poverty level.

4. Social Security Disability program is the largest program on which most Veterans rely.

5. 10,000 Baby Boomers are retiring and going on Social Security in what is known as the “Silver Psunami”.

6. In 2008, when your 401K went to 101K, Social Security never missed a payment.

7. On an average, $200 Million per month in Social Security Benefits is sent to each of the 435 Congressional Districts, which in turn fuels the local economy because the retirees spend that money.

8. If the retirement age for Social Security is increased by 1 year, that is equal to 7% cut in benefits.

9. Social Security is the largest insurance program with the lowest Administrative costs of 0.95% .

Ash Marwah is a resident of the Village of Belvedere.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If you vote for Kamala Harris you can’t see past the nose on your face

A Village of De La Vista North resident cannot fathom how any American could vote for Kamala Harris. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Israel should recognize a free and sovereign Palestine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bradford resident suggests that Israel should recognize a free and sovereign Palestine.

Response to Ed McGinty and Warren Kiefer

A Village of Duval resident has something to say to Ed McGinty and Warren Kiefer, with regard to their recent Letters to the Editor.

The palm trees in The Villages need to be trimmed on a regular basis

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the palm trees in The Villages should be trimmed on a regular basis.

Villager shares personal story in urging support for Amendment 4

A Village of Hawkins resident shares a personal story as she urges fellow voters to support Amendment 4.

Photos