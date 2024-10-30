Villager who taught pickleball on the sly wants to get legit on public courts

A Villager who taught pickleball on the sly for two years wants to begin teaching legitimately on public courts in Lady Lake.

Marria Crinion, who lives near the Manatee Recreation Center in The Villages, will have a chance to plead her case Monday night before the Lady Lake Commission.

Lady Lake previously has allowed pickleball instructors from The Villages to teach on the town’s courts, located at the Guava Street Athletic Complex near the Lady Lake Public Library. There have been complaints from residents that the courts have been dominated by the instructors in the prime morning hours, leaving the town’s residents to play in the heat of the day.

Responding to residents’ complaints, Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Director Mike Burske reduced the ranks of instructors from The Villages to one – Ralph Jones, who is certified as an International Pickleball Teaching Professional Association instructor. The town only has two pickleball courts.

Crinion spoke out recently before the commission and said it was “unfair” that she wasn’t being given an opportunity to teach on the town’s courts.

Since Crinion’s initial appearance, it has come to light that she had already been teaching for two years on the town’s courts.

“I understand that Ms. Crinion has taught under the radar at our courts for some time, but the goal of the Parks and Recreation Department is to serve the public as a whole and give people the opportunity to use our facilities,” Burske said. “With winter coming up, our courts are starting to be heavily used and we would like to keep minimal instructors.”

He pointed out that Jones went through the proper procedure in order to be able to teach on the Lady Lake pickleball courts. Burske is recommending that Crinion, who is properly certified, be allowed to teach if and when Jones opts to step aside.

The Lady Lake Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at Lady Lake Town Hall.