To the Editor:

Oh, the outrage!

Since Robert Nyce got his panties in a bunch over a political ad showing Rick Scott as a serpent, (CAN THE WORLD RECOVER!!??) what does he have to say about Trump saying Liz Cheney should be shot in the face?

The MAGA snowflakes are becoming more fragile by the day because in a few short days their Dear Orange Leader’s political days will be over and he will become a professional criminal defendant.

TRUMP FOR PRISON!

Hallelujah.

Tom Peterson

Village of Palo Alto