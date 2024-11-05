77.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Marchers only care about abortion and transgender rights

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

I read the article about the man hurling negative remarks during the women’s march at Lake Sumter Landing. Not sure what he said, but I get the anger! These so-called women’s rights activists don’t give a $@@&! about women’s rights, they only care about abortion. They’re all OK with trans men changing in women’s locker rooms, they’re OK with biological men forcing their way into sororities and they’re OK with trans men competing against “real” women. They’re frauds, just like the Me Too movement. Where are the real women’s groups that actually care about protecting a real women’s right to compete against other real women?

Darin Ford
Village of Fenney

 

