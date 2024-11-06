80 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Nighttime bicyclist without lights arrested with methamphetamine

By Staff Report
Comments
Alexis Clare Perchoux
Alexis Clare Perchoux

A nighttime bicyclist without proper lighting was arrested with methamphetamine.

Alexis Clare Perchoux, 31, who is homeless, was riding a bicycle at about 3 a.m. on the sidewalk along U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the bicycle did not have required lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on a backpack she had with her on the bicycle.

Perchoux, who was arrested earlier this year after police discovered a parking problem, was found to be in possession of 2.08 grams of methamphetamine, two glass smoking devices and two straws with residue.

The Florida native was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,500 bond.

