Walmart officially submits site plan for downsized store

A revised site plan was submitted this past week to the Town of Lady Lake for the new Walmart Neighborhood Market to be built at the corner of Cherry Lake Road and County Road 466.

The building size has been reduced from 60,724 square feet as it was formerly presented, to 45,603 square feet in this latest submittal.

A grading plan was also submitted for the Hammock Oaks commercial property. The site will be comprised of six parcels, the largest will be the site of the proposed neighborhood market.

The downsizing of the store is due to pressure put on Walmart by town officials to save some historic trees located at the site.

Walmart had been hopeful of eliminating eight historic trees. Under a revised plan approved in July by the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board, Walmart will only eliminate two of those trees.

In addition, the developer of the new Walmart will pay $20,000 into a town fund aimed at providing for new trees.