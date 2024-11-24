Bad Parking photos send wrong message about Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

To the Editor:

The latest news about the man attacking the cancer patient who parked in front of a restaurant to pick up a take-out order has proved to me that the constant Bad Parking photos you see everyday on the Villages-News.com is the underlying hate current that made a man with a bad temper snap. We are billed as Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, but the photos of all the Bad Parking don’t support that at all. It creates disharmony amount residents. I suggest that if law enforcement isn’t going to punish these “Bad Parkers,” we residents should live and let live.

Sue Campbell-Merritt

Bridgeport at Miona Shores