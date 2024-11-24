50.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 24, 2024
type here...

Bad Parking photos send wrong message about Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

The latest news about the man attacking the cancer patient who parked in front of a restaurant to pick up a take-out order has proved to me that the constant Bad Parking photos you see everyday on the Villages-News.com is the underlying hate current that made a man with a bad temper snap. We are billed as Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, but the photos of all the Bad Parking don’t support that at all.  It creates disharmony amount residents.  I suggest that if law enforcement isn’t going to punish these “Bad Parkers,” we residents should live and let live.

Sue Campbell-Merritt
Bridgeport at Miona Shores

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Pope says pension fund needs urgent reform

The Pope has called for urgent reform of the priests’ pension fund. But a reader in the Village of Duval has a few questions.

Pedestrian crosswalks at the squares have become a hazard

A Village of Liberty Park resident believes the crosswalks at the squares have become a hazard for pedestrians. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Ed McGinty your hatred of Donald Trump will kill you

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook woman warns Ed McGinty that his hatred of Donald Trump will likely consume him.

Candidate who sought office in Wildwood grateful for support

A Villager who ran for a seat on the Wildwood Commission is grateful for the support he got from voters.

Villager details problems with roofing company

A Village of Piedmont resident said she has had numerous problems since a local company put a new roof on her home. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos