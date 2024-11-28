74.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Police called to Wawa after romantic rendezvous turns violent

By Staff Report
Courtney Lynn Ducat
Courtney Lynn Ducat

Police were called to a local Wawa after a romantic rendezvous turned violent.

“Multiple” 911 calls were received at about 11:30 p.m. Monday leading officers to the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

The boyfriend of 32-year-old Courtney Ducat of Lady Lake told police he had picked up Ducat on Friday “to have sexual intercourse at his residence,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Ducat stayed at his home until Monday night. She had consumed “several bottles of liquor and became belligerent” prompting the man to drive Ducat to a friend’s house. He tried to drop off Ducat at several places, “But no one would let her in.”

Apparently enraged, Ducat began dialing 911. While she was on the phone with a dispatcher, Ducat struck her boyfriend and the dispatcher “could hear a battery occurring while on the phone,” the report said. The man was able to park at Wawa and wait for the arrival of law enforcement.

When officers arrived, they found that Ducat was “defiant” and had an “extreme level of intoxication.” When questioned, she pled the Fifth Amendment and declared she is a “sovereign citizen.”

She was arrested on charges of battery, resisting arrest and misuse of 911. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

Ducat was arrested in 2019 on a drunk driving charge during the investigation of a hit-and-run accident. Ducat had been arrested in 2017 after a dispute with the Department of Children and Families over her children.

