Sumter school employee arrested after unauthorized downloading of emails

The former director of information technology for the Sumter County Board has been arrested after he allegedly downloaded numerous emails without authorization.

David Trick, 61, of Inverness, was arrested Thursday at the school district office in Bushnell.

Trick, who worked for 12 years in the information technology department for the school system, including as IT coordinator since 2016, had been reassigned Dec. 2 from the IT department to the transportation department, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

An audit of the school system’s email system showed that Trick had used his school system-issued laptop to download 40 emails from the email server. He did so without permission, the report said. The download took place between 2:24 and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The laptop accessed the system using Trick’s user name and unique password.

“An internal audit uncovered some concerns that were turned over to law enforcement,” said Sumter County School Superintendent Logan Brown, who was elected earlier this year.

Trick is facing a charge of accessing a computer electronic device without authority.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond. He has resigned his position with the school district.