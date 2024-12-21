Lake Sumter Landing boardwalk reopens after hurricane flooding

The boardwalk has reopened at Lake Sumter Landing, months after it was flooded by Hurricane Milton.

The popular boardwalk had been cordoned off with yellow tape for months after Hurricane Milton dramatically raised the water level at Lake Sumter.

While the boardwalk is reopened for the enjoyment of residents and their guests, the Project Wide Advisory Committee continues to wrestle with a proposed $3.5 million renovation at Lake Sumter Landing. The Developer made headlines earlier this month when he “declined” to help pay for the project, which is expected to be paid for with amenity money from residents living south of County Road 466.

Officials are also struggling to define what an “amenity” is here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown as residents feel they are footing a bigger bill for what have long been seen as commercial interests.