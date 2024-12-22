Suleiman family will likely have cleanup mission at country club

The Suleiman family will likely have a cleanup mission at hand as they assume full control of the restaurant at Palmer Legends Country Club in The Villages.

This past Thursday, an inspector visited the country club and found six high-priority violations. The inspection took place as news was coming to light about the transition in ownership of the restaurant at Palmer Legends Country Club.

The inspector found the following high-priority violations, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation:

• An employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food.

• Steak was found stored over butter, in violation of the safety rule about not storing raw meat over ready-to-eat food.

• A drain behind the bar was backing up onto the floor underneath a handwashing sink.

• Food that should have been stored at 41 degrees was found at unsafe temperatures including clarified butter at 46 degrees, potato salad at 47 degrees, cut cabbage at 50 degrees and blue cheese at 58 degrees. An employee said the warmer temperature resulted from the door to the walk-in cooler being left over while a truck delivery had taken place an hour earlier.

• At the other end of the spectrum, the inspector found sauteed mushrooms, which should have been at 135 degrees, instead at 124 degrees.

• A toxic substance was improperly stored. The report noted it was a repeat violation.

Other violations included an open dumpster, disrepair in the plumbing system, and the menu did not offer a warning about seared ahi tuna with regard to being “raw or undercooked animal foods.”

An inspector had been there in November and found numerous violations during that visit, including food at unsafe temperatures, a problem with the plumbing system and a dead roach on the floor. The inspector also ordered that a one pound can of crab meat be discarded and there was a problem with improper storage of toxic chemicals.

There were also violations found during an inspection in July, including tuna, lobster, crab cakes, feta cheese and blue cheese at unsafe temperatures.