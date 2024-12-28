72.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 28, 2024
SECO president to explain controversial pole rental increases

By Staff Report
Villager Gerald Anderson is the president of the SECO Board of Trustees.

The president of the SECO Energy Board of Trustees will speak to the Property Owners Association about increases in pole rental rates which angered many officials in The Villages.

Gerald Anderson, who happens to be a resident of The Villages, will speak to the POA at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 at Everglades Recreation Center.

Earlier this year, community development district supervisors in The Villages were outraged when SECO suddenly announced pole rental rate hikes that would have increased by hundreds of thousands of dollars. It was on top of increases recently announced by SECO to pay for the conversion to LED technology.

Some supervisors were so outraged, that they began exploring the possibility of erecting their own poles.

The energy cooperative, headquartered in Sumterville, serves more than 240,000 homes and businesses in seven Central Florida counties, including 62,000 families and commercial accounts in The Villages. The board of trustees is elected by SECO members.

Anderson was elected to the SECO Energy Board in 2019 and beat out seven other Villagers vying for the coveted seat.

