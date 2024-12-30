66.5 F
The Villages
Monday, December 30, 2024
Jennifer Parr bought $21 million beach house on Gulf of Mexico

By Staff Report
Jennifer Parr in 2024 snapped up a $21 million waterfront estate on the Gulf of Mexico.

The beachfront home is located on Gasparilla Island in Lee County.

The $21 million purchase marked one of the highest property sales in the area, according to the Boca Beacon in Boca Grande.

Jennifer Parr has purchased this beach house on the Gulf of Mexico for $21 million.

The home is situated on more than an acre of land and features eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also has five garage spaces as well as a dedicated golf cart garage.

Outdoor amenities include a coral stone patio encompassing the heated, infinity-edge pool with lap lane, spa and a fire pit, all with gulf views. Coral Creek Airport and the Boca Grande Jet Center are just two miles from the island.

Of course, such a breathtaking purchase stirred conversation in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown with one reader lamenting that Jennifer Parr’s new $21 million home shows the gulf between us and them. However, another reader suggested that Parr has worked hard for her success and deserved to enjoy her $21 million dollar home.

Parr, the daughter of Gary Morse, is a vice president of The Villages and heads Properties of The Villages.

Photos