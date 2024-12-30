77.6 F
The Villages
Monday, December 30, 2024
POA VP’s sudden death came as shock in The Villages in 2024

By Staff Report
The vice president of the Property Owners Association died Dec. 2 after a fall at his home in The Villages.

His sudden death came as a shock in The Villages.

Gilbert Windsor Jr.
Gilbert Windsor Jr.

Gilbert Windsor fell and hit his head in the driveway of his home in the Village of Bonita. Windsor was 77.

Earlier in the year, Windsor ran unsuccessfully in an attempt to unseat Jerry Vicenti, chairman of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors. Vicenti prevailed in the November election.

Windsor was a fixture at local government meetings and frequently called for transparency that would benefit residents, citizens and taxpayers.

He was serving as vice president of the POA at the time of his death.

Prior to moving to The Villages with his wife 14 years ago, Windsor had been active in politics in his home state of Maryland.

He had been the owner and president of Edison Electrical Enterprises.

While he was back in Maryland, he was also active in the Dorchester County Fireman’s Association and he was a Little League manager for 12 years.

You can read his complete obituary at this link.

