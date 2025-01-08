AAC renders decision on future of carpet at Savannah Center

The Amenity Authority Committee has rendered a decision on the future of carpet at Savannah Center.

Last month, it was proposed that the AAC approve the replacement of carpet with luxury vinyl tile throughout the popular entertainment. However, AAC members were hesitant to do so, concerned it would lessen the grandeur of the Savannah Center. Residents were divided on carpet vs. luxury vinyl tile.

AAC member Don Deakin, at Wednesday’s meeting at Savannah Center, suggested replacing the carpet in the heavily traveled lobby and waiting to re-carpet the banquet rooms, which have had significantly less wear and tear. It was suggested as a money-saving alternative.

“I love the waiting option,” said AAC member James Vaccaro. “The carpets in the rooms, not in the walkway in the lobby, still look like they have some life in them.”

However, the head of District Property Management cautioned AAC members that trying to do the work at different times could be more costly in the end. The chair of the AAC agreed.

“If we start breaking this up, we jeopardize the look of the entire facility. If it was my house, I would do it all at once. It could end up costing more if we wait,” said AAC Chair Donna Kempa.

In the end, the AAC agreed to move forward with luxury vinyl tile in the theater, a combination of carpet and luxury vinyl tile in the lobby and carpet in the banquet rooms. The cost will be $788,535.

“This is a first class operation. It should have a first class look,” said AAC member Rich Cole.