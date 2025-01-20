New tenant to take over vacated Daily Sun production facility

A tenant has been lined up to take over the vacant site of the former production facility of The Villages Daily Sun on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake.

Church at the Springs has filed paperwork with the Town of Lady Lake indicating it is planning to take over the former newspaper printing plant located at 600 Rolling Acres Road.

The Daily Sun left the building behind when it relocated its presses to a brand-new facility at the Gov. Rick Scott Industrial Park, located at the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Church at the Springs plans to keep the existing 27,604-square-foot building at the Rolling Acres Road location, according to a site plan modification application filed with the town. The application proposes landscape and parking area improvements.

In addition, the Daily Sun is reportedly moving its business offices and newsroom from Spanish Springs to Lake Sumter Landing. It will be taking over offices previously occupied by the District Government. The government offices recently moved to the old Street of Dream building at Brownwood.

The Daily Sun offices at Spanish Springs have been previously discussed for conversion to apartments, similar to the ones that have gone in at the former Katie Belle’s location.