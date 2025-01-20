50.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 20, 2025
type here...

New tenant to take over vacated Daily Sun production facility

By Staff Report
Comments

A tenant has been lined up to take over the vacant site of the former production facility of The Villages Daily Sun on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake.

Church at the Springs has filed paperwork with the Town of Lady Lake indicating it is planning to take over the former newspaper printing plant located at 600 Rolling Acres Road.

The loading dock has been vacant for many months at the former Daily Sun print facility on Rolling Acres Road
The loading dock has been vacant for a long time at the former Daily Sun print facility on Rolling Acres Road.

The Daily Sun left the building behind when it relocated its presses to a brand-new facility at the Gov. Rick Scott Industrial Park, located at the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Church at the Springs plans to keep the existing 27,604-square-foot building at the Rolling Acres Road location, according to a site plan modification application filed with the town. The application proposes landscape and parking area improvements.

In addition, the Daily Sun is reportedly moving its business offices and newsroom from Spanish Springs to Lake Sumter Landing. It will be taking over offices previously occupied by the District Government. The government offices recently moved to the old Street of Dream building at Brownwood.

The Daily Sun offices at Spanish Springs have been previously discussed for conversion to apartments, similar to the ones that have gone in at the former Katie Belle’s location.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Will Trump deliver on promise to bring down prices?

Will the price of groceries and gasoline be reduced under President Trump? A Villager has vowed to keep a watchful eye.

Here’s how to solve traffic problems on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for solving the traffic problems on Morse Boulevard.

Miss the days of decency in Washington D.C.

A Village of Bonita resident, whose late husband served in Congress, misses the days of decency in Washington D.C.

Villages-News.com reporting too much information on crime

A Village of Poinciana resident scolds Villages-News.com for reporting a little too much when it comes to crime.

We need a Trader Joe’s south of State Road 44 in The Villages

A Village of McClure resident is begging for a Trader Joe’s and would really like to see it located south of State Road 44 in The Villages.

Photos