Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Villager riding scooter arrested near busiest gate in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Thomas McVay
A Villager riding a scooter was arrested near the busiest gate in The Villages.

Thomas McVay, 50, who lives at 1404 Azteca Loop, was riding the green scooter at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 466 near the intersection of Morse Boulevard when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed that the license plate had expired on 2020. The deputy initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of Hope Lutheran Church.

A check revealed that McVay has been classified as a habitual offender and his driver’s license has been suspended for 60 months. The Rhode Island native has had multiple arrests for driving while license suspended, most recently in 2019 in The Villages. He was also arrested in 2017 when he was spotted driving a golf cart on the Historic Side of The Villages. He was also arrested in 2014 after residents’ complaints prompted a raid on the Historic Side of The Villages.

McVay was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was issued a written warning for the expired license plate. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

