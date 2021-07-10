Villager’s oft-arrested adult son booked on fresh drug charges

A Villager’s oft-arrested adult son has been arrested on fresh drug charges.

Richard Street, 41, was arrested Friday night by Wildwood police on charges of drug possession and possession of drug equipment. He was booked on $3,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Street, who lives with his mother at 3158 Gooding Place in the Village of Polo Ridge, has a long history of local arrests:

• The Washington D.C. native was arrested this past April with a backpack with contained needles and scoops with a white powdery residue. He was also driving on suspended license. That case is still pending in Sumter County Court.

• Street was arrested last year after stealing his mother’s Ford Escape from her home, a day after his father’s funeral. She’d left the car keys on the kitchen counter. Street’s father died Jan. 23, 2020 and a celebration of life was held in The Villages.

• Street was arrested in 2019 at the wheel of the same Ford Escape.