Sunday, July 18, 2021
Dead woman’s home in Village of Fenney cleaned up after complaints

By Meta Minton

The grass and weeds have been cut at a dead woman’s home in the Village of Fenney after complaints about the unkempt property.

A crew showed up Saturday at the home at 5751 Sea Grapes Way and addressed the problems described by a neighbor in a story which appeared in Villages-News.com

“Yesterday, a team showed up and got this all cleaned up and looking good,” said Nancy Young, who had said she is fed up by the neglect and apparent disregard by The Villages.

A Villager shared these before-and-after photos of the home at 5751 Sea Grapes Way.

The home is located in Community Development District 12 which is on the verge of taking over deed compliance responsibility from the Developer. CDD 12 residents have complained that deed compliance issues are being ignored.

Village of Fenney resident Kim Ruppert said she has been so upset with the handling of an abandoned property in her neighborhood, she’s thinking of packing up and leaving Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Abandoned properties are not unique to the Village of Fenney. Last week, the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors last week held a public hearing on a home in foreclosure in the Village of Mallory Square where the owner died without a will. Next of kin have denied any responsibility for the villa.

