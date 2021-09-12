77.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 12, 2021
Former Properties of The Villages sales representative ducks deposition

By Meta Minton

Christopher Day

A former Properties of The Villages sales representative ducked a deposition earlier this month, frustrating efforts of his former boss to collect a $603,700 judgment.

Christopher Day, a former top producer for Properties of The Villages, who struck out with Jason Kranz in 2019 to form KD Premier Realty, was to be deposed on the afternoon of Sept. 3 at the Brownwood Hotel and Spa. Day never showed up for the deposition, according to a document filed on behalf of Properties of The Villages in U.S. District Court in Ocala. Properties of The Villages maintains that Day was properly given notice of the time, date and place of the deposition. Day later claimed through his attorney that he was never served with a subpoena.

“Mr. Day’s failure to attend his properly noticed deposition appears to be nothing more than another dilatory tactic to thwart Properties of The Villages’s rightful attempt to recover its judgment,” attorney John Lauro wrote in the court document.

John Lauro

Lauro, an occasional Fox News legal analyst, skewered Day on the witness stand earlier this year during a federal trial in Tampa. Lauro unearthed details of Day’s less-than-stellar work history and college antics and then confronted Day with the uncomfortable details on the stand. Lauro also forced Day to admit he was a millionaire and owned several investment properties in The Villages.

Properties of The Villages is asking the court to order Day to sit down for a deposition on Sept. 29.

Meanwhile, Properties of The Villages does not appear to have a clear path to the collection of the $603,700 judgment it is owed.

Jason Kranz

• Day’s partner in the KD Premier Realty venture has moved with his wife to Lakewood Ranch. Financial information pried loose through Properties of The Villages legal action shows the couple sold off investment properties owned in The Villages and bought a $500,000 home in Lakewood Ranch, where they have a monthly mortgage payment of $2,931. The financial disclosures of Jason and Angela Kranz did not show any significant cash reserves.

Angie Taylor left Properties of The Villages and joined Day and Kranz at KD Premier Realty. She was a co-defendant in the lawsuit and subsequent trial. She has indicated she will be seeking bankruptcy protection.

KD Premier Realty has also filed for bankruptcy.

 

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

