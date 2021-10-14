Official argues Properties of The Villages shouldn’t receive special treatment

An official is pursuing the call for Properties of The Villages to come into compliance when it comes to signage in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee, which is chaired by Community Development District 10 Supervisor Don Wiley, had indicated it was going to address the topic of Properties of The Villages signage, in particular feather banners used to advertise open houses. However, PWAC quietly disposed of the issue at its meeting Monday morning after being told it was not within the committee’s “purview.”

At Thursday’s CDD 10 board meeting, Wiley made it be known he wasn’t letting it go.

He said there have been excuses made for ignoring the Properties of The Villages signs, from Community Watch not being able to respond quickly enough to sales representatives not being aware that the signage is a violation of the deed restrictions.

Wiley called it, “Bunk.”

And he isn’t buying into the notion that the Properties of The Villages sales representatives don’t know any better.

“For them to claim ignorance is unacceptable,” Wiley said.

He suggested it’s time to level the playing field.

“That means everybody gets treated equally,” Wiley said.

He said that would range from other real estate companies selling homes in The Villages to residents advertising garage sales with homemade signs.

Assistant District Manager Carrie Duckett clarified that signage enforcement falls into two areas of responsibility:

1. Community Standards enforces the process, but does not remove any signage.

2. Community Watch removes signs if and when they are placed on District property or rights of way.

Do you feel the signage rules are fair in The Villages? Express your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected]