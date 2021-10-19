73.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
New details emerge about Alabama teen fugitive nabbed in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Aden Willis Yeager
Aden Willis Yeager

New details are beginning to emerge about an Alabama teen fugitive nabbed on video voyeurism charges in The Villages.

Aden Willis Yeager, 19, was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice shortly before 4 p.m. Friday at a villa at 1134 Peninsula St. at Creekside Landing at Lake Sumter Landing. He was wanted on Tuscaloosa County, Ala. warrants charging him with 32 counts of voyeurism with material possession and 23 counts of voyeurism with intent to disseminate pornography, according to an arrest document from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The warrants had been issued July 2.

At the time of Yeager’s initial arrest this past November in Tuscaloosa, home of the University of Alabama, a news release indicated more charges could be forthcoming.

“The initial charges come from a very short extraction of an electronic device that belonged to the suspect. At the current time, all of the victims identified are out-of-state residents,” the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force said in a news release issued at the time of Yeager’s arrest.

As a result of the November arrest, Yeager was already facing charges of sexual extortion, all involving five minors under the age of 17.

Yeager is a native of Louisville, Ky. He attended Trinity High School, a Catholic, all-boys, college preparatory high school located in St. Matthews, Ky., a city within Louisville Metro. In 2019, he was named a National Merit semifinalist at Trinity High School.

The villa where Yeager was taken into custody this past Friday was purchased in June for $400,000 by Dennis Cayot and Julie Yeager-Cayot, who are real estate agents in Louisville, Ky.

1134 Peninsula St at Creekside Landing in The Villages
Aden Yeager was arrested at 1134 Peninsula St. at Creekside Landing in The Villages.

On the same day that Aden Yeager was arrested at Creekside Landing, residents of those villas complained to the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors that they are fearful of people residing in homes there with little connection to the neighborhood. They pointed to a six-hour standoff at a short-term rental at Creekside Landing on Sept. 29 in which the SWAT team from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office evacuated some residents and had others on lockdown. A man who had believed to have been armed was taken into custody at a villa on Merryweather Way. Neighbors said he was staying in a short-term rental booked over the internet.

A Villager shot this photo of the SWAT team through her screen window
A Villager shot this photo of the SWAT team through her screen window.

“This coming and going and not knowing who is there is scary,” said Linda Sellars, who has lived for 10 years in Creekside Landing, which for many years was used to house The Villages’ guests visiting on the Lifestyle Preview Plan.

