Saturday, October 23, 2021
Villager Ed McGinty’s words could come back to haunt him in court

By Meta Minton

Villager Ed McGinty’s words could come back to haunt him in court.

In the past month, the 73-year-old Village of Hadley resident has been banned from his neighborhood swimming pool, arrested on a stalking charge and served with a restraining order.

McGinty, well known for his disdain for Donald Trump, is famed for his one-man political demonstrations in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Since his Sept. 24 arrest, McGinty has not remained quiet and wrote a Letter to the Editor to Villages-News.com, vowing to return to the Hadley pool. That Letter to the Editor, apparently caught the eye of prosecutors. It is among items listed in the state’s discovery exhibit on file in Sumter County Court. Items, which could be used to support the criminal case against McGinty, also include the 911 call log, the arrest affidavit, cloud based media and victim statements.

McGinty was banned from the pool Sept. 23 after calling the woman a “fat slob” when she showed up to exercise in the pool wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt. He went to her home the next day, leading to his arrest by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

