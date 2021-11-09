Former resident of The Villages arrested after latest encounter with mother

A former resident of The Villages was arrested after her latest encounter with her mother.

Amanda Burgess, 37, was arrested last week after coming in contact with her mother in defiance of a court order issued last month after an incident in which she broke her mother’s finger, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During this latest arrest, the Pennsylvania native was found to be in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. She was also arrested for violating the no contact order with her mother. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $11,000.

Burgess, who previously lived with her mother in the Village of De La Vista West, has a history of arrests:

• In 2014, Burgess and her mother were arrested at the mother’s home in The Villages after a 10-year-old called 911.

• In 2016, Burgess had been working as a cashier at Kohl’s in Lady Lake when she allegedly took $150 from the store’s cash register. When questioned by police, Burgess said she knew what she was doing. She told police she was on the verge of losing her house to bankruptcy and needed food so she decided to take the money.

• In 2018, Burgess was out on bond when she was arrested on drug charges.