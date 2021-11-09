75.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
type here...

Former resident of The Villages arrested after latest encounter with mother

By Meta Minton

Amanda Burgess
Amanda Burgess

A former resident of The Villages was arrested after her latest encounter with her mother.

Amanda Burgess, 37, was arrested last week after coming in contact with her mother in defiance of a court order issued last month after an incident in which she broke her mother’s finger, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During this latest arrest, the Pennsylvania native was found to be in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. She was also arrested for violating the no contact order with her mother. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $11,000.

Burgess, who previously lived with her mother in the Village of De La Vista West, has a history of arrests:

• In 2014, Burgess and her mother were arrested at the mother’s home in The Villages after a 10-year-old called 911.

• In 2016, Burgess had been working as a cashier at Kohl’s in Lady Lake when she allegedly took $150 from the store’s cash register. When questioned by police, Burgess said she knew what she was doing. She told police she was on the verge of losing her house to bankruptcy and needed food so she decided to take the money.

• In 2018, Burgess was out on bond when she was arrested on drug charges.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

How can a highway be racist?

In the ultimate “woke” act, the Biden Administration has determined that some highways are “racist.” A Village of Mallory Square resident explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Why aren’t those illegally entering the U.S. mandated to get the vaccine?

A Village of El Cortez resident asks why those illegally entering the U.S. aren’t mandated to get the vaccine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Irrational spending will bankrupt our country

A Village of Mallory Square resident fears that irrational spending will bankrupt our country.

Pharmacy overregulation spoiled my trip

A Harbor Hills resident describes a nightmarish incident in which a pharmacy refused to refill a prescription - and ruined her trip out of town.

Daily Sun’s misrepresentation of important vaccination study

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident says a columnist in The Villages Daily Sun misrepresented an important vaccination study.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos