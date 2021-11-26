Villager who drank wine at work spends Thanksgiving behind bars

A Villager arrested last year after drinking wine while on the job spent Thanksgiving behind bars following his arrest on a probation violation.

Phillip Hawks Elwell, 53, who lives at 537 St. Andrews Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was booked Tuesday at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was being held without bond.

He appeared in Sumter County Court on Wednesday and due to the most-recent probation violation, his driver’s license was revoked for the next six months.

He had been arrested last year when he was working as a night stocker at Winn-Dixie at La Plaza Grande in The Villages and he admitted he drank 20 cans of wine while on the job over a three-week period.

Elwell was arrested in 2019 on a charge of driving under the influence while operating a golf cart at Lake Sumter Landing.

He previously violated his probation by failing to complete a shoplifting program.