Thursday, August 26, 2021
Resident of The Villages jailed after failing to complete shoplifting program

By Meta Minton

Phillip Hawks Elwell

A resident of The Villages has been jailed after failing to complete a shoplifting program.

Phillip Hawks Elwell, 53, who lives at 537 St. Andrews Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was booked Monday at the Lake County Jail.

He had been arrested last year when he was working as a night stocker at Winn-Dixie at La Plaza Grande in The Villages and he admitted he drank 20 cans of wine while on the job over a three-week period.

He was placed on probation after pleading no contest to a charge of theft.

As part of his probation he was required to participate in an anti-shoplifting class, which he failed to do. He also failed to provide proof of employment or complete the Goodwill employment program. He also failed to pay $63 in restitution to Winn-Dixie.

Elwell was arrested in 2019 on a charge of driving under the influence while operating a golf cart at Lake Sumter Landing.

