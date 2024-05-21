81.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested for second time in Lady Lake

By Staff Report
Samuel Jasso Torres
Samuel Jasso-Torres

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested for the second time in Lady Lake.

Samuel Jasso-Torres, 32, of Lady Lake, was driving a black Chrysler SUV on Arlington Avenue at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday when he was caught on radar traveling at 44 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop at Jasso-Torres’ home at 246 Arlington Ave., he indicted he speaks little English and handed the officer his Mexican passport. The officer confirmed that Jasso-Torres does not have a driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $500 bond.

In 2019, he was arrested on the same charge. He paid a fine of $480 and was placed on probation for six months. He also had been ticketed in 2014.

