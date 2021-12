To the Editor:

Well, well, well! The bastion of Trumpism there in the friendliest town has just been shown to the world, it’s just as corrupt as their lie spewing con man. All that screaming of fraudulent voters turns out be repugs who are fakes. I’ve watched the golf cart racists, the tank-riding Santa and thought, what a group of folks off their meds.

Don’t mess with Karma!

Kathleen Smierciak

Colorado