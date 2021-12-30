79.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 30, 2021
4. The Villages deals fatal blow to rogue realtors who dared to compete against former boss

By Staff Report
Jason Kranz
Christopher Day

The Villages dealt a fatal blow to former sales representatives who dared to compete against their former boss.

Properties of The Villages went after former top producers Jason Kranz and Christopher Day, who broke away from the powerful sales arm of The Villages in December 2019 to form KD Premier Realty.

After a trial that wrapped up on Good Friday in federal court in Tampa, The Villages was awarded a $603,700 judgement. Presiding at the trial was Judge James Moody, father of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

In advance of the federal trial, Properties of The Villages retained litigator John Lauro, a Fox News legal analyst, who skillfully carved up Kranz and Day on the witness stand. Their former boss, Villages VP Jennifer Parr, was calm and charming when she testified.

After the judgement was issued, Properties of The Villages filed legal action to garnish the assets of the former sales representatives. However, the former sales representatives did not immediately cooperate with the garnishment efforts. KD Premier Realty filed for bankruptcy. Day ducked a Sept. 3 deposition at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa. Jason and Angela Kranz, who have since relocated to a half million dollar home in Lakewood Ranch, submitted information indicating they have very little cash on hand, despite selling off several investment properties they owned in The Villages.

