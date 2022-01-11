U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction chaos prompts commissioner’s email to FDOT

The construction chaos on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 has prompted a Lady Lake commissioner to express his concerns to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Commissioner Ed Freeman sent an email this week to Rudy Powell of FDOT.

The Lady Lake Police Department last week reported a surge in traffic crashes, thanks in part, to drivers who are confused or frustrated by the lack of left turn possibilities on the roadway, which will be under major construction through 2023. Part of the road widening project is the removal of the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 bridge over County Road 25. The bridge is currently being dismantled.

“The restriction of left turns from the southbound lanes has created a very dangerous situation,” said Freeman, a resident of the Water Oak 55+ community on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

“Drivers, frustrated with the restriction, are taking serious risks by attempting left turns. Lady Lake has had 17 crashes as of Jan. 9 due to the turn closures and I suspect there will be more to come,” said the commissioner, who was elected last year.

He said he is thankful there haven’t been any fatalities – yet.

Freeman said the difficult traffic situation has put a strain on the town’s police department.

“Help from county or state law enforcement would seem appropriate until the highway project is completed,” Freeman said.

He told Villages-News.com that it would be ideal to have a Florida Highway Patrol trooper stationed at each of the intersections where left turns are no longer allowed.

