Texas woman jailed after skipping court date in Sumter County

A 20-year-old Texas woman was jailed Friday after skipping a court date in Sumter County.

Avery Autumn Shepherd, 20, of Midland, Texas, was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on two counts of failure to appear.

She was arrested in November along with a male companion on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. She was arrested on charges of driving on an expired license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her male companion was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a set of brass knuckles.