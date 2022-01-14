Villager booked at Lake County Jail after alleged attack on woman

A Villager has been booked at the Lake County Jail after an alleged attack on a woman.

Gary Thomas Wilcock, 60, who lives in the Village of Alhambra, was booked Wednesday following his arrest Monday at 2707 Privada Drive on Lake County warrants charging him with burglary with battery, criminal mischief and violation of an injunction. Bond has been set at $25,500.

An affidavit of probable cause from Lake County Court indicates the Milford, Conn. showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s home at about 1 a.m. Dec. 17. She heard pounding noises and found him sitting in a chair in her sunroom. She said he became angry and pushed her into a lamp stand. He left and the woman confirmed that all the doors and windows were locked. He apparently gained access to the sunroom by cutting a screen.

She told law enforcement that she “knows Gary Thomas Wilcock’s anger and she fears for her life.” She obtained an injunction against him, but she received multiple phone calls from Wilcock telling her to drop it. “Drop the injunction and don’t call the cops,” he said in a message she played for law enforcement.